BMW 320d Edition Sport launched at Rs 38.6 lakh

At this price, it slots between the entry-level 320d Prestige variant and both Sport Line and Luxury Line.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 18:28
BMW 320d Edition Sport launched at Rs 38.6 lakh

BMW India has expanded its 3 Series lineup by adding another diesel variant. Called the 320d Edition Sport, it is priced at Rs 38.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it slots between the entry-level 320d Prestige variant and both Sport Line and Luxury Line. That’s because the latter two are priced at Rs 41.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The 320d Edition Sport also becomes the sixth diesel variant, taking the total count of the 3 Series variants to eight.

The new variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque. Coupled to the engine is an 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to the rear wheels only. The setup is enough for the sedan to complete the 0-100kmph run in 7.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250kmph. BMW claims that the new model returns an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 22.69kmpl. And guess what! All that is exactly the same as the other five diesel-fed variants of the BMW 3 Series.

On the inside, it’s business as usual. But the upholstery is on the sportier side. The Edition Sport features a dual-tone black and red colour combination for the interior trim with sports seats, chrome inserts on the centre console, red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, vehicle key with red decorative trim and gear shift paddles. There’s also a sunroof, a 205-watt, 9-speaker music system and the usual set of safety features including ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, traction control and ISOFIX anchorages for child seat mounting.

The BMW 320d Edition Sport becomes the second 3 Series variant that is on the lower side of the Rs 40 lakh mark. With no mechanical changes compared to the other variants, this new variant will surely help cater to those who want a sportier package on the inside.

Source: CarDekho.com

BMW 320d Edition Sport

