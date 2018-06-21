हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo diesel

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo diesel variant launched at Rs 66.5 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched the diesel variant of its 6 Series Gran Turismo model in India with price starting at Rs 66.5 lakh.

Locally produced, the first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo is available in two design schemes - Luxury Line and M Sport - at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards, BMW said in a statement.

The new variant is powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with 265 horse power and the car is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds.

Along with introduction of diesel variants, the current petrol variant of first-ever 6 Series Gran Turismo will now also be available in a new design trim from July 2018 onwards. The new BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line will get chrome design elements on the exterior and fine-wood trim on the interior.

Here are the price details as per the variants

BMW 630d Gran Turismo Luxury Line: Rs 66.5 lakh

BMW 630d Gran Turismo M Sport: Rs 73.7 lakh

BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line: Rs 61.8 lakh

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will be available in metallic colour options viz –Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. The metallic paintworks for the M Sport range include Carbon Black and Bluestone.

The model is equipped with safety features such as anti-lock braking system with brake assist, dynamic stability control, including dynamic traction control, hill descent control and side-impact protection, remote control parking function.

On the exterior, the Luxury Line uses extensive chrome styling in the BMW kidney grille, front bumper, rear apron and tailpipe to project more class. M Sport comprises items such as black fins for Air Breathers, a special design for side skirts and rear apron, large front air intakes and M Sport Brake. Exclusive 'M' designations on the side, 'M' door sill finishers, car key with 'M' logo and 'M' light alloy wheels reminisce the motorsport legacy of BMW, the company said.

