हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BMW India

BMW India launches online sales channel

BMW India's online sales channel will allow customers to browse all products, choose a preferred dealership and even book a test drive online, the company said in a statement.

BMW India launches online sales channel

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW on Tuesday announced launch of its online sales channel in India.

BMW India's online sales channel will allow customers to browse all products, choose a preferred dealership and even book a test drive online, the company said in a statement.

"Digitalisation will be a key differentiator in our industry and will become an increasingly important retail channel in the future," BMW Group India Chairman Vikram Pawah said.

He said BMW's online channel will offer an end-to-end digital sales solution for the entire product range.

"With this, our customers will have greater independence and flexibility in choosing the purchase process," Pawah added.

Moreover, they can review multiple financial solutions online that can be customised as per the individual requirements, it added.

Tags:
BMW IndiaBMW India online sales channelBMW India online sales

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close