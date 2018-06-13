BMW India launches petrol variant of new X3 priced at Rs 56.9 lakh

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X3 has a power of 252 hp.

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW has launched petrol variant of its all-new X3 sports utility vehicle priced at Rs 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The vehicle is locally produced at the group's Chennai plant, BMW India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X3 has a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds, it said, adding the engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new BMW X3 features advanced safety technologies such as attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold and side-impact protection among others, besides six airbags.

