BMW K 1600 B launched in India: All you want to know

New Delhi/Panjim: BMW Motorrad on Saturday launched the new BMW K 1600 B in India. The bike was launched at the India Bike Week.

The bike is available at all BMW Motorrad dealerships from at starting price of Rs 29 lakh. It is available in Black Storm as metallic color.

The new BMW K 1600 B has an output of 118 kW/160 hp at 7750 rpm, generating a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 5250 rpm.

The new BMW K 1600 B offers Equipment Package that consists of Shift Assistant Pro for shifting gear up and down without clutch operation, additional fog light, keyless ride, central locking system and anti-theft alarm system.

The Safety Package comprises of adaptive headlight and daytime riding light, hill start control and tyre pressure control.

The touring package includes rear gear, which ensure effortless maneuvering and audio system complete with GPS device.

The new BMW K 1600 B also comes with high-quality engine protection bars, seat heating, Anti-hoping clutch as standard.