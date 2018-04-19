BMW launches all-new X3 priced up to Rs 56.7 lakh

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched the new version of its SUV X3 priced at Rs 49.99 lakh and Rs 56.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new BMW X3 is available in two diesel variants with the Expedition variant priced at Rs 49.99 lakh and Luxury Line tagged at Rs 56.7 lakh, BMW India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the all-new X3 is practical both on and off road and is fully equipped for the most diverse driving demands.

The vehicle is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/ hr in 8 seconds. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the statement added.

It is equipped with safety features and technologies such as six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others.

The model is assembled at the company's Chennai plant.

"The petrol variant will be launched later in 2018," BMW India said.