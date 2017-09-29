close
BMW launches Mini JCW Pro Edition in India at Rs 43.9 lakh

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 23:13
New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Friday launched Mini JCW Pro Edition in India priced at Rs 43.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Only 20 units of the model would be available for booking exclusively on Amazon India, BMW India said in a statement.

The vehicle combines the MINI 3-Door Cooper S with the John Cooper Works tuning kit, along with original John Cooper Works Accessories.

While the John Cooper Works Pro tuning kit boosts the performance of the car, the JCW accessories simply take the MINI experience to the next level, the company said.

"The MINI JCW Pro Edition is inspired by the racing DNA of John Cooper Works that combines distinctive style with legendary driving dynamics and the classic MINI go-kart feeling," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

