BMW R nineT Racer launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi/Panjim: BMW R nineT Racer was launched on Saturday at the India Bike Week 2017.

The new BMW R nineT Racer is available for ordering across all BMW Motorrad dealerships at an ex-showroom price of Rs 17.30 lakh. The bike is available in Light White non- metallic paintwork.

The motorcycle is combined with a 6-speed transmission. It is powered by air/oil-cooled 1,170 cc boxer engine that produces an output of 81 kW (110 hp) at 7,750 rpm. The exhaust system has an electric servomotor and an acoustic valve for that sonorous boxer sound.

The low-slung handlebars along with high-set footrests and rider seat slightly raised at the rear complete the sporty yet comfortable seating position.

On the new BMW R nineT Racer is geared towards light-footed handling, a neutral cornering response, a high level of directional stability and above all riding fun on winding roads.

Front-wheel control is decidedly classic in style with a conventionally designed telescopic fork featuring 125 millimetres spring travel.

Rear-wheel control is taken care of by means of a Paralever single-sided swinging arm. The central spring strut further improves suspension and damping, offering a spring travel of 120 millimetres. The spring rest is adjustable and rebound-stage damping can also be set to continuously variable levels.

The bike comes with 4-piston brake calipers at the front, along with floating brake discs with standard ABS (Anti-lock Braking System).