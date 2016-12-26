close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

BMW to recall about 200,000 cars in China because of flawed airbags

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 09:22
BMW to recall about 200,000 cars in China because of flawed airbags

Beijing: In the latest, BMW, the popular German carmakers will recall nearly 200,000 vehicles because of flawed airbags, according to the country`s quality regulator and the company.

Some 168,861 imported cars produced between December 2005 and December 2011, and 24,750 vehicles produced locally between July 2005 and December 2011 will be recalled, according to a statement posted Friday on the official website of China`s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (ASDIQ).

Gas generators in the defective airbags of the recalled cars could break unexpectedly, creating debris that poses a threat to riders` safety, ASDIQ said.

The company will replace the flawed gas generators in the airbags for free, it said.

Earlier this month, BMW China said they would recall some 22,543 imported BMW and Rolls-Royce vehicles also with flawed airbags.

The airbags in some imported BMW and Rolls-Royce cars produced between 2011 and 2012 might not deploy properly due to a programming error, the company said.

With AFP Inputs

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 09:22
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Govt to take strict actions on anonymous properties

Reports and discussion on the impact of note ban in 2017 | Part I

Reports and discussion on the impact of note ban in 2017 | Part II

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.