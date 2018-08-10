Booking for Maruti's new Ciaz begins today: Initial Payment and how to book

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will start accepting the bookings for the New Ciaz at its NEXA showrooms across India from Friday onwards.

The New Ciaz can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the 319 NEXA showrooms. Customers can also E-Book the New Ciaz here.

“The premium sedan Ciaz is all set to arrive in a brand new avatar. The New Ciaz will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki’s position in the A3 premium sedan segment,” Maruti said in a statement.

The New Ciaz comes with aggressive stance, bold design with a premium road presence. The exteriors are accentuated by many first in segment premium design features like LED Projector headlamp with DRL, New LED Rear Combination Lamp and New Machined Alloy wheels.

“The interiors of the New Ciaz have also been upgraded keeping core focus on convenience and luxury. The interiors of New Ciaz include new premium dashboard and host of convenience features,” the company said.

Maruti on Wednesday announced the introduction of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) option in top-end ZXi+ and ZDi+ variants of the all-new Swift. The Swift Petrol ZXI+ has been priced at Rs 7.76 lakh while the Swift Diesel ZDI+ has been tagged at Rs 8.76 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki had launched the third generation of its iconic and blockbuster brand – Swift at the Auto Expo in February 2018. The all-new Swift comes with a new exciting design, enhanced performance and advanced passenger safety, pedestrian safety and child safety. At the launch, AGS transmission was offered in VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants.