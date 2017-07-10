close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Car, passenger vehicles sales drop 11% in June

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 11.21 percent to 198,399 units in June from 223,454 units in the same month last year.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 14:15
Car, passenger vehicles sales drop 11% in June

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 11.21 percent to 198,399 units in June from 223,454 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were down 11.24 per cent to 136,895 units as against 154,237 units in June last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 2.18 per cent to 964,269 units as against 943,706 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in June rose 4 per cent to 1,527,049 units as compared to 1,468,263 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 1.44 per cent to 56,890 units in June, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered an increase of 1.26 per cent to 1,818,829 units from 1,796,172 units in June 2016, it added.

TAGS

passenger vehiclesSociety of Indian Automobile Manufacturerscommercial vehicles

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Gold price extends losses; down Rs 120 at Rs 28,780 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses; down Rs 120 at Rs 28,780 per 10...

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch
Markets

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch

Trading resumes at NSE after technical issues
Markets

Trading resumes at NSE after technical issues

Sebi closely monitoring situation at NSE
Markets

Sebi closely monitoring situation at NSE

Contempt of court case: Vijay Mallya fails to appear in Supreme Court
Companies

Contempt of court case: Vijay Mallya fails to appear in Su...

Air India goes fully veg on domestic economy class flights
Companies

Air India goes fully veg on domestic economy class flights

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video