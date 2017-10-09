Car sales grow 7%, passenger vehicles up 11% in Sept

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 11.32 percent to 3,09,955 units in September, from 2,78,428 in the same month last year.

Car sales went up 6.86 percent to 2,08,656 units as against 1,95,259 units in September last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

Motorcycle sales last month jumped by 6.98 percent to 12,69,612 units compared to 11,86,759 units in September 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales in September turned higher by 9.05 percent to 20,41,024 units compared to 18,71,621 in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles rose by 25.27 percent to 77,195 units in September, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 10 percent to 24,90,034 units, from 22,63,620 in September 2016, it added.