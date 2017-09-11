Car sales up 11.8%; passenger vehicle up 13.76% in August

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 13.76 percent to 2,94,335 units in August from 2,58,737 units in the same month last year.

Car sales were up 11.8 percent to 1,98,811 units as against 1,77,829 units in August last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month jumped by 12.93 percent to 11,35,699 units as against 10,05,654 units in August 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales in August grew 14.69 percent to 18,91,062 units compared to 16,48,871 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles rose by 23.22 percent to 65,310 units in August, the SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 14.49 percent to 23,02,158 units from 20,01,802 units in August 2016, it added.