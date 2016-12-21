Chevrolet to increase car prices in India from January by upto Rs 30,000

Mumbai: Chevrolet India, announced price rise across all Chevrolet models. Effective from January 01, 2017, the estimated price increase on all the Chevrolet cars will range between 1% to 3% depending on the product and variant which will make vehicles approximately Rs 30,000 higher in 2017.

“In the adverse market conditions the price hike is necessitated on account of higher manufacturing cost as the input prices surge year-on-year. In-line with the industry practice and rising manufacturing and other administrative cost, we proposed a price increase across our product line in India,” Hardeep Brar, Vice President of Sales & Network at GM India, said.

With the increase in Foreign Exchange rates and high inflationary cost, there has been a considerable increase in raw material pricing leading to higher manufacturing cost in the sector, which is the primary reason for the price hike.

Chevrolet is currently running the year end festive offers ‘Dumdar December’ on all the product models.

The offers and discounts that are currently available on Chevrolet cars will also be revised downwards.