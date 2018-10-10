हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Datsun GO

Datsun launches refreshed versions of Datsun GO & GO+

Both the models will come with a standard warranty of two years 'Datsun Care' comprehensive all-inclusive car service package.

Datsun launches refreshed versions of Datsun GO &amp; GO+

New Delhi: Datsun India Datsun, the sister brand of Japanese auto major Nissan, on Wednesday launched the new Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ at introductory prices of Rs 3.29 lakh and Rs 3.83 lakh, respectively.

The refreshed version of the cars come with new design and an array of advanced features.

The all new Datsun GO and GO+ comes equipped with Ride Control Advanced Suspension system and race-inspired 1.2L HR12 DE petrol engine delivering a mileage of 19.83Kmpl.

Combining sporty exteriors and spacious interior, the new versions have 28 new features and more than 100 unique upgrades. The features include an all-new interior design with new instrument cluster, anti fatigue front seats, premium instrument panel, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with voice recognition and Android Auto/ Apple Car Play.

Available in 5 grades, the new Datsun GO and GO+ have been launched in two new additional colours “Amber Orange” and “Sun Stone Brown” respectively.

Both the models will come with a standard warranty of 2 years ’Datsun Care‘ comprehensive all-inclusive car service package that offers peace of mind to customers.

Thomas Kuehl, President, Nissan India Operations said, “Powered by Japanese engineering, Datsun GO and GO+ are equipped with fabulous new features and upgrades for a more comfortable, safe and stylish driving experience.”

Nissan had last week announced Bollywood star Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador for its Datsun brand in India for its new brand campaign #ExperienceChange.

