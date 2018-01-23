Datsun redi-GO AMT launched in India at Rs 3.80 lakh

New Delhi: Datsun India on Tuesday launched the redi-GO Smart Drive Auto at an introductory price of INR 3.80 lakh.



The new Datsun redi-GO AMT comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode.

On the dual-driving mode customers can enjoy complete flexibility of switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill / down-hill and city traffic conditions while the rush hour mode provides the optimum cruising speed of 5-6 Kmph which helps customers cruiseeffortlessly in bumper to bumper traffic conditions

Datsun has also introduced new Bluetooth Audio System (with hands-free calling and Audio Streaming) across its range of redi-GO model in T (O) and S grades.

Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Datsun redi-GO Smart Drive Auto combines the convenience and flexibility of dual-driving mode with best-in-class ground clearance, cabin space, boot space and head room. In line with our commitment towards our customers, we are launching the new redi-GO Smart Drive Auto at an attractive introductory price and rich features in its segment.”

Datsun redi-GO AMT is powered by Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT), 1.0L three-cylinder fuel efficient engine, all black interiors, central locking system with remote key for convenience. The car is available in five colours: Ruby Red, Lime Green, White, Grey and Silver.