Delhi Metro ties up with cab operators for last-mile connectivity service for riders

New Delhi: A pilot service on booking cars through two major cab aggregators at Delhi Metro stations was launched Wednesday, seeking to further boost last-mile connectivity for commuters, officials said.

These kiosks will provide booking facility for metro commuters, who will also be able to get information regarding booking status and location of already booked cabs, they said.

Presently, Uber has set up such kiosks at Dwarka Sec-21 and Sikanderpur metro stations, whereas, Ola has done it at M G Road and Noida Sec-18 stations.

Both cab aggregators have also set up kiosks at Rajiv Chowk interchange station as well, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh inaugurated the kiosks set up by Uber and Ola at Dwarka Sec-21 and Rajiv Chowk metro stations respectively.

Signages will be displayed inside the premises and outside the metro stations for the benefit of the public, the DMRC said.

"Giving a further boost to its efforts in ensuring enhanced last-mile connectivity, the Delhi Metro in association with cab aggregators Uber and Ola today formally kickstarted a pilot project," the statement said.

The DMRC intends to allot spaces at almost all metro stations to the cab aggregators for catering to the last-mile needs of commuters. Already, 400 such zones have been identified at 210 metro stations. The allotment shall be made through an open tender scheme in the coming few months, it said.

The Delhi Metro network currently spans to over 317 km with 231 stations.

"Our agenda is to make mobility seamless by providing access to feeder transportation and to help our passengers reach their ultimate destinations. With this collaborative partnership with cab aggregators, like Uber and Ola, we are looking forward to encouraging more and more people to use the metro and have ease of access for the last-mile connectivity," Singh said.

Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Asia Pacific, Uber, who was also present on the occasion said, "By making it easy to travel to and from metro stations, we intend to alleviate the need for parking and make first and last-mile connectivity more seamless."

"This is Uber's first partnership with one of the largest global transit networks and we look forward to setting the gold standard for how we work together to improve our cities," he said.

Delhi metro in recent years, has tied up with private partner to run various last-mile connectivity services, like, e-rickshaws and cycle sharing services.

"E-rickshaw services are presently operational at 11 metro stations -- Vaishali, HUDA City Centre, M G Road, Sikanderpur, Escorts Mujesar, Bata Chowk, Neelam Chowk Ajronda, Dwarka Sectors 9, 10, 11 and 12," the DMRC said.

As on date, more than 600 e-rickshaws (about 50 e-rickshaws from Dwarka subcity) are being run on weekdays in Delhi-NCR which caters to about 90,000 passengers, it said.

"Public bicycle sharing service is operational at 19 metro stations -- Shastri Park, Hauz Khas, Saket, M G Road, Dwarka Sector-14, Akshardham, Barakhamba Road, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Kohat Enclave, Rithala, Dilshad Garden, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Rohini East, Vishwavidyalaya, GTB Nagar, JLN Stadium and Jorbagh," the DMRC added.