Ducati India eyes 18 percent growth this year

Kolkata: Italian supebikes manufacturer Ducati is aiming to grow by at least 18 per cent this calendar year and plans to open more dealerships, a company official said on Friday.

"Last year, we sold 1,000 units and registered a growth of 18 per cent. We want to grow at least by that", MD of Ducati India Sergio Canovas told PTI.

Ducati started operations in India from March 2015, he said, adding the company had been importing the bikes from Thailand with which India has a free-trade agreement (FTA).

"Due to the FTA, the bikes are imported at zero customs duty," he said.

Ducati has a range of 19 models from 800 cc to 1,299 cc and the strategy of the company has been to consolidate in the seven urban centres at present.

"Our strategy is to consolidate in the seven cities now," he said.

"We have dealerships in Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR and Kochi numbering at seven. The number of dealerships will rise to 10 in the first half of 2018," Canovas said.

On the prospects of superbikes in India, he said the market is developing very fast.

The bikes attract a GST of 28 per cent. Canovas said there had not been much impact post-GST roll out and the prices have risen by 3-4 per cent.

The Ducati range in India begins from Rs 7 lakh and extends to over Rs 1 crore.

Like other superbike manufacturers, Ducati has a owners' club -- Desmo Owners' Club -- which is now active in Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai, he said.