Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh

The superbike is available across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:39
Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh
@Ducati_India

New DelhiP: Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursdayy launched Scrambler Cafe Racer model at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by Euro IV compliant twin cylinder 803 cc engine, Cafe Racer delivers 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm, Ducati said in a statement.

The superbike is available across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said: "We are very confident that with the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, we will successfully bring the global cultural phenomenon to India as well."

The superbike has a brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with a pressure sensor. It also has radial-type front brake pump ensuring sport bike braking performance.

