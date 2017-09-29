close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

EESL to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors

EESL claimed that its tender was for the world's largest single electric vehicle procurement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 18:45
EESL to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors

New Delhi: State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Friday said it will procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors after a competitive bidding.

Tata Motors will supply the electric vehicles (EVs) in two phases with 500 e-cars in the first phase in November 2017 and the remaining 9,500 EVs in the second phase, EESL said in a statement.

"The company (Tata Motors) was selected through an international competitive bidding aimed at increased participation," it said.

EESL said Tata Motors quoted the lowest price of Rs 10.16 lakh exclusive of GST in the competitive bidding. The vehicle will be provided for Rs 11.2 lakh, which will be inclusive of GST and comprehensive 5 year warranty which is 25 per cent below the current retail price of a similar e-car with 3 year warranty.

Other companies, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Nissan had also participated in the tender and bids for Tata Motors and M&M were opened, it added.

EESL claimed that its tender was for the world's largest single electric vehicle procurement.

The company, which comes under the Ministry of Power, further said along with procurement of 10,000 EVs through bidding, it would also identify a service provider agency.

"This agency, also appointed through competitive bidding, will carry out end-to-end fleet management of the procured vehicles for the concerned government customer," the statement added.

Apart from continuing to aggregate demand, EESL will also be responsible such as coordination between appointed agencies, monitoring and supervision, reporting, complaint redressal and payments, it said.

Citing a Niti Aayog report, EESL said making India's passenger mobility shared, electric, and connected can cut the country's energy demand by 64 per cent and carbon emissions by 37 per cent in 2030.

"This would result in a reduction of 156 Mtoe (million tonne oil equivalent) in diesel and petrol consumption for that year & at USD 52/bbl of crude, this would imply a net savings of roughly Rs 3.9 lakh crore in 2030," the company said.

TAGS

EESL Tata MotorsTata MotorsTata Motors electric vehicleGSTMahindra and Mahindra

From Zee News

Slew of measures taken to better tax administration: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Slew of measures taken to better tax administration: Arun J...

Companies

Telecom Commission approves extension of deferred spectrum...

Telecom regulator floats consultation paper for in-flight connectivity
Companies

Telecom regulator floats consultation paper for in-flight c...

Fiscal deficit touches 96.1% of budget estimate at Aug-end
Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 96.1% of budget estimate at Aug-end

Gold duty cut may become a thorny issue in India-EFTA talks
Bullion News

Gold duty cut may become a thorny issue in India-EFTA talks

RBI governor calls on Arun Jaitley before policy review
Economy

RBI governor calls on Arun Jaitley before policy review

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as ride services
International Business

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as rid...

FPIs can buy corp debt limit worth Rs 9,500 crore in infra sector
Markets

FPIs can buy corp debt limit worth Rs 9,500 crore in infra...

Suresh Prabhu calls for global financial architecture
Economy

Suresh Prabhu calls for global financial architecture

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video