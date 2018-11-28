हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
EV Motors India launches its first public EV charging outlet PlugNgo

New Delhi: Electric vehicles start-up EV Motors India on Wednesday announced the launch of its first Public EV Charging Outlet ‘PlugNgo’.

The company said that it is seeking to install over 6500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations, spread across cities, businesses and residential complexes of India, over the next five years with an estimated investment requirement of USD 200 million.

The chargers will be networked and connected to PlugNgo’s innovative cloud-based integrated software platform.

PlugNgo, over the course of next 12 months plans to set up 20 outlets in the Delhi NCR followed by expanding its reach to other cities including, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Cochin, Indore, and Chennai.

“For the nation to progress towards the vision of a large fleet of EVs across the country, a co-ordinated approach between Real Estate Developers, Vehicle OEMs and Charger Manufacturers is necessary,” Vinit Bansal, Managing Director, EV Motors India said.

PlugNgo aims to deliver customised installation support, round the clock service, maintenance support and remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments through the PlugNgo mobile application based on iOS & Android platforms, in addition to the range of charging equipment for all kinds of two wheelers, three wheelers, passenger cars and buses that comply with the Global Charging Standard including Type-2, CCS, CHAdeMO and BIS.

The PlugNgo charging solution also comes laced with a vehicle to vehicle charging proposition that can be availed through the PlugNgo mobile application, controlled and maintained by a location based networking system.

Under this service, any vehicle, within the company’s network, left stranded due to battery dissipation shall be assisted with its charging needs within 30 minutes by a services vehicle provided by the company’s service centres.

 

