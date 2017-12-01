FASTag mandatory for four-wheelers from today: How to recharge, documents required and all you need to know

New Delhi: All new four-wheelers must have FASTag devices fixed on front windscreens from December 1 (Friday), as per a Ministry of Road Transport notification.

A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

However, in case of any vehicle which is sold in the form of drive-away-chassis without windscreen, FASTags shall be fitted on the windscreen by the vehicle owner before the registration of such vehicles.

FASTag is presently operational at about 370 toll plazas across National Highways. The system is inter-operable and the same FASTag can be used across all toll plazas under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme.

Here is all you need to know about FASTags

Documents Required

You can visit any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at Toll Plazas / Issuer Agency to get your FASTag account created. Customer may call on customer care no. Of the Issuer Agency to know more details.

Customer need to submit a copy of the following documents along with the application for FASTag:

1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle.

2. Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner.

3. KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (viz. Individual / corporate):

For Individuals

ID proof and Address proof from the list mentioned and 1 passport size photograph

Driving License

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID Card

Aadhar Card (with address)

Corporate customers

(i) Issue of FASTag is subject to verification of original documents mentioned above by the issuing agency

(ii) Customers are advised to bring originals of above documents while visiting PoS for purchase of FASTag

(iii) The FASTag will be fixed on the vehicle’s windshield by the representative of the Issuer Agency only

(iv) Any representative of the vehicle owner can provide the above documentation and information and purchase the FASTag

List of Toll Plazas

FASTag can be used on all toll plazas on National Highways where it has been integrated.

Point of Sale

Point of Sale

Recharge

You can recharge your FASTag account by making payment through cheque or online through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/ RTGS or through Net Banking.

FASTag account can be recharged upto Rs 1,00,000.00 (Rs One Lakh only) while the minimum balance is Rs 100.

For recharge, steps prescribed by the respective issuing agency on their web site need to be followed.