Festive season discount: Here are the best car deals

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 10:16
New Delhi: Huge discounts are generally offered across different categories of car models around the Navratri to Diwali season each year.

Not only the festive seasons are considered auspicious for making any purchase, the bunch of offers are too difficult to ignore. Not only discounts but carmakers are also offering exchange offers which can help purchase a  new car for almost Rs 1 lakh lesser than the retail price.

Right from Maruti to Mahindra, every carmaker is offering a number of attractive discounts on the wide range of car models. So, if anyone has plans to purchase a new car, this may be the best time in the year.

Here is a list of popular carmakers offering deep discounts:

Mahindra TUV300 - Rs 40,000

Mahindra Scorptio,  XUV500 - Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000 respectively

Honda Amaze - Rs 50,000

Honda BRV Vx - Rs 1 lakh

Tata Nano, Indica, Zest variants - cash discount of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000

Volkswagen Vento Diesel - Rs 1.1 lakh (90K cash + 20K exchange bonus)

Hyundai  Eon, 2017 Grand i10, Elite i20/Active, Tucson - Rs 55,000, 80,000 - Rs 90,000, Rs 25,000 respectively

Fiat Avventura - Rs 1.1 lakh

Maruti Ciaz Diesel - Rs 1 lakh (50K cash + 50K exchange)

Maruti Ertiga Diesel - Rs 1 lakh (10 Gram Gold Coin worth rs 30K + 10K Cash + 45K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate + AutoCard Exchange Bonus + Dealer Level Negotiation)

Special exchange offer

Maruti Wagon R AMT - Rs 29,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs 6000 Auto Card Exchange + Value of Old Car

Maruti Alto K10 AMT - Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs 6000 Auto Card Exchange + Value of Old Car

Maruti Ciaz Diesel, Skoda Rapid - Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus + Old Car Value

Maruti Ertiga Diesel - Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus + Value of Old Car

Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, Landrover Range - Rs 1 Lakh - 1.5 Lakh + Old Car Value

Hyundai Tucson - Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus + Old Car Value

Hyundai Grand i10 Diesel - Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus + Value of Old Car

Hyundai Grand i10 Petrol, Hyundai Xcent - Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus + Value of Old Car

Mahindra KUV100 - Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus + Value of Old Car

(Terms and conditions apply across card models and cities)

CAR DISCOUNTS, Diwali season car sale, Maruti models, Mahindra, Ertiga, Maruti Swift, car exchange offer

