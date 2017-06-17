close
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 10:58
Fiat Chrysler recalling 297,000 vehicles for inadvertent air bag deployments

Washington: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.

The recall of 2011-2012 model year Dodge Grand Caravan minivans is linked to eight minor injuries, the automaker said, after initially reporting 13 injuries. Wiring may short-circuit, resulting in the driver-side air bag deploying without warning.

The recall will begin in late July and includes 209,000 vehicles in the United States and nearly 88,000 vehicles in Canada. Dealers will replace the wiring if needed and add protective covering.

Fiat Chrysler share fell nearly 2 percent to $10.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Automakers have been recalling tens of millions of vehicles in recent years for a series of air bag problems, mainly tied to Takata Corp inflators.

More than a dozen automakers have called back 46 million Takata air bag inflators in 29 million U.S. vehicles that can rupture and emit deadly metal fragments. By 2019, automakers will recall 64 million to 69 million U.S. inflators in 42 million vehicles, U.S. regulators said in December.

The new Fiat Chrysler recall is not linked to Takata, the company said.

 

TAGS

Fiat Chrysler AutomobilesFCAFCA car recallair bag deploymentsDodge Grand Caravan minivans

