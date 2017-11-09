Ford EcoSport facelift launched in India at Rs 7.31 lakh

New Delhi: Ford has finally launched the EcoSport facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 7.31 lakh for the base petrol and Rs 8.01 lakh for the base diesel variants.

The Ford EcoSport facelift made its world debut in the US in November last year and the US-spec EcoSport will be exported from India. The EcoSport facelift comes after more than four years since the nameplate was introduced in the country. In 2013, 60-65 per cent of the Ford EcoSport was localised. And now, with the facelift, the sub-4m SUV boasts of over 85 per cent in terms of localisation.

The thoroughly updated sub-4m SUV will go head-to-head against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the TUV 300, the Honda WR-V and the recently launched Tata Nexon.

Ford EcoSport facelift: Highlights

-Gets a redesigned front profile with a new grille, projector headlamps, and chunkier fog lamps

-Redesigned dashboard with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 6.5-inch screen on the Trend and Trend+ and 8-inch screen (segment-first) on the Titanium and Titanium+ variant

-The central console and controls for the AC are also new along with the steering wheel. The front seats are also redesigned and are relatively bigger than before

-Comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system

-The updated Ford EcoSport petrol is powered by a newly introduced 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a new 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters. The petrol-auto combo has replaced the previous 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol which was mated to the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Further, the slow-selling 1.0-litre, turbocharged, 3-cylinder Ecoboost petrol engine has also been ditched this time round

-There are three new colours on offer: Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, and Race Red

Source: CarDekho.com