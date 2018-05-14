Ford EcoSport S, Signature Edition with sunroof launched at starting price of Rs 10.40 Lakh

New Delhi: Ford India has launched the EcoSport S and EcoSport Signature Edition. Both the new variants will come equipped with power slide sunroof.

The EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof will be available at Rs 10.40 lakh for petrol and Rs 10.99 lakh for diesel.

EcoSport S will be available at introductory price of Rs 11.37 Lakh for petrol and Rs 11.89 Lakh for diesel variants.

EcoSport S

Under the hood, EcoSport S will come with 1.0L EcoBoost engine, delivering 125 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of torque mated to all-new six-speed manual transmission. EcoSport S with Sun-roof in 1.5L TDCi diesel motor delivers 100 PS peak power and an outstanding fuel economy of 23 Km/L, the company has claimed.

The EcoSport S variant is introduced in all-new smoked HID headlamps with dark inserts and a more prominent black treatment to the fog lamp bezel.

The dark theme has been carried all through the exterior design with a blacked out grille, black painted roof & roof rails and 17-inch smoke alloys for a more noticeable road presence.

The interiors of the EcoSport S feature orange accents on the seats as well as instrument panel to break the monotony and add to the cabin’s premium appeal.

EcoSport S introduces a new, bigger 4.2-inch digital information cluster along with the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

EcoSport Signature Edition

EcoSport Signature Edition will come paired to the 1.5L three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power and a fuel efficiency of 17 Km/L along with the trusted 1.5L TDCi diesel engine, Ford said.

The EcoSport Signature Edition will offer Ford compact SUV’s renowned performance credentials, with subtle design enhancements in perfect harmony.

Signature Edition’s exteriors feature a series of changes to enhance the EcoSport’s visual appeal. It features a more imposing grille with chrome surround and Diamond cut 17 inch alloys, black fog-lamp bezel along with all round graphics, rear spoiler and roof rails. Its interiors will have subtle use of blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel to add to its overall appeal. Customers can opt to buy the EcoSport Signature Edition as an option pack on the car’s Titanium variant.