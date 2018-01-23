Ford Endeavour 2.2 Titanium sunroof variant launched at 29.5 lakh

New Delhi: Ford India on Tuesday introduced the Electric Panoramic Sunroof on Ford Endeavour 2.2 L Variant.

The SUV has been priced at Rs 29.5 lakh in India.

Delivering fuel economy if 12.62 kmpl without compromising performance, the Ford Endeavour Titanium variant with 2.2-liter Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel puts out 160PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.



Ford offers the latest generation of its 3.2-liter Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel engine with 200PS of power and 470 Nm of torque delivering fuel efficiency of 10.91 kmpl. This engine has been tuned to deliver maximum power and torque and is perfect for frequent off-road adventures. This variant comes with an intelligent four-wheel drive and a first-in-segment advanced Terrain Management System to help drivers navigate the challenging terrain with ease and confidence.

The Ford Endeavour range starts from Rs 25.6 lakh and is available in 5 colours - Sunset Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke.

“Being the most awarded vehicle in its segment, Ford Endeavour truly surpasses what consumers expect from a premium SUV. The introduction of Electric Panoramic Sunroof on 2.2L variant further reinforces our commitment to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Vinay Raina, executive director, marketing, sales and service, Ford India.

“With the introduction of Sunroof on 2.2L Variant, we have enabled customers to have the perfect combination of style, comfort, space, smart in-car technology, outstanding fuel economy and unparalleled ownership experience,” added Raina.