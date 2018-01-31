Ford Freestyle cross-hatch unveiled in India; to be launched in April

New Delhi: Ford on Wednesday unveiled the all-new Ford Freestyle in India while it will go on sale in the second quarter of 2018.

The Freestyle will come paired with three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine generating 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque. Consumers will continue to have a choice to opt for 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates class-leading 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque.

Freestyle features a uniquely tuned suspension with increased track-width, high ground clearance, TCS, ABS with EBD and uniquely tuned EPAS among others.

Ford Freestyle comes with a unique grille with a dynamic, three-dimensional mesh. The front bumper of the vehicle has an integrated skid plate and sculpted fascia sections, blacked-out high contrast headlamps, fog lamp bezel and an inclined windshield.

The Freestyle will be offered with up to six airbags. The vehicle will also feature Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

With the introduction of Active Rollover Prevention (ARP), Freestyle is designed to perform safely in extreme situations, a company statement said.

Combined with Electronic Stability Control, the ARP system will be able to automatically detect potential rollover situations by applying brakes to individual tyres and decrease engine torque, it added.