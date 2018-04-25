Ford Freestyle launching in India on Thursday –All you need to know

New Delhi: Ford is all set to launch the all new Freestyle in India on Thursday (April 26).

The front bumper of the vehicle has an integrated skid plate and sculpted fascia sections, that create a protective full-width beam element, accentuating Freestyle’s SUV looks and credentials, Ford said in a statement. The sculpted rear fascia conveys Freestyle’s athletic stance while precision detailing in the tail lamps ensure every colour is noticed distinctly, the company said.

The CUV sports blacked-out high contrast headlamp, fog lamp bezel and an inclined windshield.

The Freestyle comess paired with three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine producing 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque and a 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque.

The Ford Freestyle will also feature Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

The compact utility vehicle (CUV) features a host of convenience technologies including a reverse parking camera, keyless entry, a push start and automatic climate control among others.

“Just like we did with the EcoSport, we see a lot of potential in offering this compact utility vehicle to meet the SUV owning aspirations of first-time buyers or young achievers who are looking to upgrade their small cars,” Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India said.