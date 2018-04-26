Ford Freestyle to be launched India today – All you need to know

New Delhi: Ford is all set to launch the all new Freestyle compact utility vehicle in India on Thursday.

The CUV will be available in six colour trims – Absolute Black, White Gold, Oxford White, Canyon Ridge, Smoke Grey and Moondust Silver. The vehicle may be priced at Rs 6 lakh for the starting range.

The front bumper of the vehicle has an integrated skid plate and sculpted fascia sections, that create a protective full-width beam element, accentuating Freestyle’s SUV looks and credentials, Ford said in a statement. The sculpted rear fascia conveys Freestyle’s athletic stance while precision detailing in the tail lamps ensure every colour is noticed distinctly, the company said.

The CUV sports blacked-out high contrast headlamp, fog lamp bezel and an inclined windshield.

The Freestyle comess paired with three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine producing 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque and a 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque.

The Ford Freestyle will also feature Ford’s in-car infotainment system, SYNC 3 with a 6.5-inch touchscreen which allows drivers to control their entertainment and their connected smartphone with conversational voice commands. SYNC 3 system is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.

The compact utility vehicle (CUV) features a host of convenience technologies including a reverse parking camera, keyless entry, a push start and automatic climate control among others.

“Just like we did with the EcoSport, we see a lot of potential in offering this compact utility vehicle to meet the SUV owning aspirations of first-time buyers or young achievers who are looking to upgrade their small cars,” Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India said.