Ford India sales dip 27% to 16,525 units in September

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 16:59

New Delhi: Ford India on Tuesday reported 26.84 per cent decline in total sales to 16,525 units in September this year.

The company had sold 22,590 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 2.76 per cent to 8,769 units last month as against 9,018 units in September last year, it said.

Exports during the month declined by 42.85 per cent to 7,756 units as compared to 13,572 units in September 2016, it added.

"New model launch planning along with ongoing constraints in supply chain continued to impact our wholesale in September," Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said.

He further said: "We believe these should be addressed by fourth quarter helping us move back into the growth trajectory."

During September, Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company agreed to explore a strategic alliance, designed to leverage the benefits of Ford's global reach and expertise and Mahindra's scale in India and successful operating model.

