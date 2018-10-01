हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ford India

Ford India sales record 19,988 vehicles in September

Ford is all set to launch the New Ford Aspire on October 04.

Ford India sales record 19,988 vehicles in September

New Delhi: Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in September registered 19,988 vehicles, compared to 16,525 vehicles in September 2017.

The domestic wholesales in September recorded 8,239 vehicles leading up to the new model introduction of New Ford Aspire on October 04th as against 8,769 units in the same month last year. Exports grew to 11,739 vehicles compared to 7,756 units in September 2017.

“The festival season has started on a lower than expected note, owing to floods in Kerala, rising fuel prices and Rupee depreciation, the industry is looking forward to closing the festive season on a higher note,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India.



“With style, power and substance on offer, the New Ford Aspire is tailor-made for customers who don’t follow the crowd and celebrated for the choices they make in life,” Ford said in a statement.

