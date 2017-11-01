Ford India sales tumble 32% to 15,033 units in October

New Delhi: Ford India on Wednesday reported a 31.8 per cent decline in total sales at 15,033 units in October this year.

The company had sold 22,043 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 43.82 per cent at 4,218 units last month as against 7,508 in October last year, it said.

Its exports during the month also declined by 25.6 per cent to 10,815 units compared to 14,535 in October 2016.

On the sales performance, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said, "The ramp-up for new model introduction has impacted our wholesale for October. We are excited to have the all-new Ford EcoSport be on the side of Indian customers very soon."

The updated new EcoSport will be launched on November 9.