Ford introduces Titanium+ petrol variant of EcoSport with manual transmission

New Delhi: Ford introduced the Titanium+ petrol variant of its SUV EcoSport. Priced at Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Titanium+ variant will be paired to Ford’s three-cylinder 1.5L Ti-VCT petrol engine and feature five-speed manual transmission.

The Titanium+ variant features 17-inch alloy wheels, better road grip and offers six-airbags to ensure all around safety of occupants. The petrol engine powered Titanium+ variant was until recently offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Ford debuted an all-new 1.5L petrol engine on the new EcoSport in November last year. The vehicle delivers 123 PS of power & 150 Nm of torque with fuel efficiency of 17 Km/L, Ford said.

Ford EcoSport is also offered with 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that delivers 100 PS power and fuel efficiency of 23 Km/L, Ford said.

“Since new Ford EcoSport was introduced, our customers have been demanding a top-of-the-line Titanium+ petrol manual variant, offering enhanced safety with six airbags,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president marketing.

The EcoSport facelift was launched last year, after more than four years since the nameplate was introduced in the country. In 2013, 60-65 percent of the Ford EcoSport was localised. The sub-4m SUV competes against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the TUV 300, the Honda WR-V and the recently launched Tata Nexon.