Ford Mustang - What led to its Euro NCAP crash test failure

With worldwide sales exceeding nine million units, the Ford Mustang is one of the most popular muscle cars in the world. However, the sixth-generation Mustang scored only two stars (out of five) for its overall safety in the crash test recently conducted by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). It didn't perform well in the crash protection of adult and child occupants, scoring 72 and 32 percent respectively.

Additionally, it also lacks some safety features which are commonly available on other cars in the European market.

What's surprising is that the same generation Mustang was crash-tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in America earlier and it scored full five stars. The Mustang also received an acceptable rating in a test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Euro-spec Mustang does come loaded with safety features like dual front airbags, curtain airbag, knee airbags and an active bonnet. So what are the reasons behind the poor rating in the Euro NCAP? Let's have a look.

1) Lack of safety features in the European model

The Euro-spec Mustang misses out on Forward Collision Warning system present in the American-spec car. It is also not equipped with other important safety features like Lane Assist and Pre-Collision Assist.

2) Insufficient airbag inflation

According to Euro NCAP, in the frontal offset test, the driver and passenger airbags lacked enough air pressure. Also, the curtain airbags didn't provide sufficient cushioning during the side impact crash test as the head of the 10-year dummy hit the interior trim.

3) Missing rear seatbelt pre-tensioners and load-limiters

While the seatbelt pre-tensioners tighten up the seatbelts in the event of a crash, load-limiters help release the seat belt when a great deal of force is applied. Unfortunately, the rear seats of the Ford Mustang miss out on both the features. Due to this, the rear passengers (rear-seat dummies) slid under the seat belt during the crash test, which, in case of a real life accident, could lead to abdominal injuries.

While the seatbelt pre-tensioners tighten up the seatbelts in the event of a crash, load-limiters help release the seat belt when a great deal of force is applied. Unfortunately, the rear seats of the Ford Mustang miss out on both the features. Due to this, the rear passengers (rear-seat dummies) slid under the seat belt during the crash test, which, in case of a real life accident, could lead to abdominal injuries.

Ford has recently unveiled the facelift of the sixth-generation Mustang which will make its way to the European market sometime this year. Ford claims that safety features like Pre-Collision Assist and Lane Keep Assist will be standard on the facelift. Also, Euro NCAP will be conducting a new test on the facelift, once it's launched in Europe. Let's hope the new Mustang gets good ratings.

Source: CarDekho.com