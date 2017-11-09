Ford new EcoSport: Price chart, variants, features and more

New Delhi: Ford India on Thursday introduced its stylish, powerful and connected new EcoSport priced at Rs 7.31 lakh.

The new EcoSport comes with more than 1,600 new parts, featuring rugged new looks, sleek interior makeover, a raft of ingenious technologies and a new engine, offering more power and efficiency.

Check out the price chart. (All prices are ex-showroom Delhi)

Engine

EcoSport will be powered by an all-new three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ti-VCT petrol engine. The new petrol engine will deliver segment best 123 PS of power & 150 Nm of torque with a 7% reduction in CO2 emissions and outstanding fuel efficiency of 17 Km/L.

In addition to a five-speed manual transmission, Ford is also offering the petrol engine with an all-new six-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth, precise shifts across all powertrain options. A new, sportier steering wheel features first in segment paddle shifters.

For diesel lovers, the new EcoSport will power 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and fuel efficiency of 23 Km/L. The diesel motor will come strapped with a five-speed manual transmission.

Safety

The new Ford EcoSport will offer up to six airbags. Dual front driver and passenger side airbags along with Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) will be offered as standard equipment across all variants.

Colours

The new Ford EcoSport is available in five trims with seven colour options – Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey.

Exteriors

The sculpted hood features a wider central dome for a more muscular appearance. A continuous line running from the beltline along the edge of the hood accentuates sleek new headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

Bold fog lamps complete the face of the EcoSport and give it an edgier, more aggressive look. New Ford EcoSport will feature bigger 17-inch alloy wheels with top-of-the-line Titanium+ variant for better control and even more aggressive stance.

Interiors

The new Ford EcoSport’s interior is emotive and user-centric, inspired by smart devices and tablets in keeping with today’s modern driving habits. It features large and conveniently placed knobs that for adjusting volume, temperature and fan speed.

A broad range of other controls have been integrated into a visually appealing and intuitive eight-inch touchscreen, featured for the first time in EcoSport. With minimal buttons and controls, the floating screen has been placed closer to the driver’s line of sight, helping them keep their eyes on the road.

Ergonomic design contributes to a spacious and premium feel. A centrally located media bin makes it easy to stow a smartphone while charging. Designed to accommodate a phone as large as an iPhone 7 Plus, the bin comes with two illuminated USB ports.

The media bin is one of 27 compartments throughout the EcoSport’s cabin, offering convenient places for coffee cups, bottled drinks, sunglasses and umbrellas. Fold-flat rear seats maximise rear cargo space for urban shopping sprees.