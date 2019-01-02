Ford reports highest-ever domestic wholesales in calander year 2018

New Delhi: Ford India’s combined domestic wholesales and exports in December reached 24,420 vehicles compared to 29,795 vehicles in the same month last year.

Domestic wholesales in December stood at 5,840 vehicles as against 5,087 units in the same month last year. Exports recorded 18,580 vehicles compared to 24,708 units in December 2017, the company said.

Ford added that for the calendar year 2018, Ford outpaced the industry with double-digit growth in domestic wholesales. Domestic vehicle despatches in the past year stood at 97,804 units, up 12% from 87,588 units in 2017. Combined domestic wholesale and exports in the calendar year 2018 grew to 265,714 units from 262,784 units in 2017.

Domestic wholesales in 2018 were also the highest ever in Ford India’s history.

“Despite headwinds due to regulatory and economic changes in India and export markets, we are confident of keeping the momentum in 2019. In India, we are confident of growing better than the industry and bringing many more customers to the Ford fold to experience the promise of transparency and differentiated experience,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and MD, Ford India