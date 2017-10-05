close
Ford unveils all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine

The engine will also have more than 80 percent parts sourced from Indian suppliers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:51

New Delhi: Auto maker Ford India on Thursday unveiled its all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT, three-cylinder petrol engine for customers in India and around the world.

The new engine range would be manufactured at the company's Sanand plant catering to both domestic as well as export markets across the world.

Ford's engineering team in India has steered the development of the new engine with key insights at every stage from design, development to production.

"With India taking the lead in producing our new, highly advanced petrol engines, we remain committed to making in India and bring products and technologies that Indian customers want and value," Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra said in a statement.

The all-new 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine would deliver improved fuel efficiency and a lower carbon footprint. The engine will be introduced on new EcoSport later this year.

Ford IndiaFord petrol engineFord Indian suppliers

