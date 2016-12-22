Get vehicle registration only after providing proof of parking space

New Delhi: Planning to buy a new vehicle? Get ready with the proof of parking space. The government may allow registration of vehicles only after production of parking space availability certificate to the authorities.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said that in future, permission would not be given for any construction unless it has a provision for toilets.

"In future, it would be mandated (that) no permission would be given to any construction without a toilet...No car or vehicle should be registered without adequate parking space availability certificate," Naidu, the Union Urban Development Minister, said.

Underlining he was "very keen" to put in place such riders for vehicles' registration, Naidu said that his ministry was in discussions with Surface Transport Ministry in this regard.

"I am holding discussions with Nitin Gadkari and also sensitising the states. We are moving in that direction (to get such a mechanism implemented)," he said.

