Govt will not allow driverless cars to ply in Indian roads: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government would not allow driverless cars to ply in Indian roads as it would lead to unemployment.

"Our priority is to create jobs and trained drivers is one of the areas where there is huge employment opportunity," he said.

He further added, “In a country where you have unemployment, you can’t have a technology that ends up taking people’s jobs.”

Gadkari meanwhile also said that the government is working on reducing the number of cars on the roads by boosting the public transport system in the cities as well as between key cities.

He added his ministry was also working on moving the public transport from oil-based fuel to alternative fuel including electricity, ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, CNG and biogas to control pollution.

The minister added that there was also a proposal to introduce electric bike-taxis in the cities to offer cheap and clean mode of transport. He said a bike manufacturer told him that they have come up with an electric bike which can run over 200 km in a single charge.