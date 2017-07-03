close
GST effect: Honda Cars cuts vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.31 lakh

Honda Cars India has brought down prices of its models by up to Rs 1.31 lakh with immediate effect to help customers reap GST benefit.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 15:17
GST effect: Honda Cars cuts vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.31 lakh
Image courtesy: Company's website

New Delhi: Honda Cars India has brought down prices of its models by up to Rs 1.31 lakh with immediate effect to help customers reap GST benefit.

The company has cut price of its hatchback Brio by up to Rs 12,279 and that of compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 14,825.

Besides, it has slashed price of Jazz by up to Rs 10,031 and that of its recently launched model WR-V by up to Rs 10,064.

Price of mid-sized sedan City has been reduced in the range of Rs 16,510 and Rs 28,005. The BR-V prices will come down by up to Rs 30,387.

Its premium SUV CR-V has also seen a price drop of up to Rs 1,31,663. Honda is yet to decide on the revised pricing of Accord Hybrid.

The revised prices are for ex-showroom Delhi and will vary from state to state.

Already, various automakers such as Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW have effected price cuts to transmit the GST relief down the line.

