close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST impact: Tata Motors cuts passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 2.17 lakh

Tata Motors announced a reduction in price of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 2.17 lakh, making available the GST benefit to its customers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:08
GST impact: Tata Motors cuts passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 2.17 lakh

New Delhi: Automaker Tata Motors on Wednesday announced a reduction in price of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 2.17 lakh, making available the GST benefit to its customers.

Maruti cuts prices by up to 3% to pass on GST relief
MUST READ
Maruti cuts prices by up to 3% to pass on GST relief

"Following the rollout of GST, we have decided to pass on the entire benefit to our customers. We are offering a price reduction of up to 12 percent ranging between Rs 3,300 and Rs 2,17,000, depending on the model and variant," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

The company "whole-heartedly" welcomes the initiative by the Union government for introducing GST and bringing in a uniform tax across the country, he added.

"This will enhance the ease of doing business and usher in a new era for the economy in general and especially, for the automotive industry," Pareek said.

Yesterday, Mahindra and Mahindra announced reduction in prices of its utility vehicles and SUVs by up to 6.9 percent on an average. Similarly, the company reduced prices of small commercial vehicles.

 

TAGS

Tata MotorsTata Motors price cutTata Motors passenger vehiclesGST benefitGST impact on automobile sector

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Companies

ICICI Prudential keen to buy Sahara Life Insurance

India&#039;s services sector activity rises to eight-month high in June
Economy

India's services sector activity rises to eight-month...

New Rs 200 notes not to be dispensed through ATMs?
Personal Finance

New Rs 200 notes not to be dispensed through ATMs?

Failed to exchange demonetised notes? You might get another chance in 15 days
Personal Finance

Failed to exchange demonetised notes? You might get another...

Rupee gains 6 paise to 64.68 against dollar
Markets

Rupee gains 6 paise to 64.68 against dollar

Sensex advances, blue-chips provide hope
Markets

Sensex advances, blue-chips provide hope

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video