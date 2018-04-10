Guess how many Boleros are on Indian roads

New Delhi: At a time when compact SUVs are the rage in India, Mahindra's Bolero has been there and done a lot of that since it was first launched here in August of 2000. The tough SUV has conquered mountains in far-flung reaches, waded through unexplored streams and cruised on city roads with similar ease. Little wonder then that the Mahindra and Mahindra has now sold 10 lakh units of the vehicle.

The company announced on Tuesday that the Bolero had reached the admirable sales figure which has also helped it regain a spot in the top-10 passenger vehicle segment. The Bolero, the company said, is now the third-highest selling SUV in the country. "This is a proud moment for us as our iconic brand, Bolero crossed the 10 lac units milestone, since launch," said Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. "Infact the Bolero has regained its position in the top 10 passenger vehicles in India, which is a validation of the confidence consumers, in semi urban and rural India, have reposed on the brand."

The Bolero has evolved significantly since its inception with Mahindra and Mahindra incorporating features and aesthetics in line with the changing lifestyle and aspirations of the Indian consumer. Recent years though have seen stiff competition cropping up with rivals introducing several cars to lure Indian buyers. Most automotive experts though agree that Bolero remains a capable SUV that can negotiate tough terrains courtesy its powerful engine options.

Starting at a price of Rs 7.2 lakhs (ex showroom), the car has 1.5 litre and a 2.5 litre diesel engine options. Some of its direct rivals include its own sibling - TUV300, Ford's EcoSport, Maruti's Brezza and the Ertiga.