Harley-Davidson launches Softail series of motorcycles starting at Rs 11.99 lakh

New Delhi: American cult bike maker Harley Davidson on Thursday launched updated versions of its four models in India with price ranging between Rs 11.99-18.99 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi).

The company introduced Street Bob at Rs 11.99 lakh, Fat Bob at Rs 13.99 lakh, Fat Boy at Rs 17.49 lakh and Heritage Classic at Rs 18.99 lakh.

"Our new offerings strongly demonstrate Harley Davidsons focus on reinventing products for motorcycle enthusiasts and aspiring riders," Harley Davidson India and China MD Peter MacKenzie told reporters here.

The four models now come with a stiffer and significantly lighter frame, he added.

"The 2018 Softail custom motorcycles have been inspired by Harley Davidsons history, authenticity and styling DNA through a modern lens," MacKenzie said.

Powered by new engine range, the new models are faster, lighter and have better handling than their previous editions, he added.

Harley Davidson India sells 14 models through 27 dealerships across the country.