Hero Electric unveils 3 electric two wheelers

New Delhi: Hero Electric on Friday unveiled three electric two wheelers –the AXLHE-20, A2B Speed and Kuo Boost –ahead of Auto Expo 2018.

The company said that it plans to launch these bikes throughout 2018, in a phased manner.

The AXLHE-20, is powered by a 4,000 Watt motor that produces peak power of 6,000 Watts. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 85 kilometres per hour and has a range of up to 110 kilometres on a single charge.

The lithium ion battery on the e-bike can get fully charged from empty in around four hours. It also features regenerative braking, improving its performance.

A2B Speed is powered by a 500 watt motor. The Speed’s 36 volt battery lasts for 700 full charge cycles and gives the electric bicycle a range of 70 kilometres along with a top speed of 45 kilometres per hour.

A2B Speed has an aluminium frame and eight gear Shimano XT rear derailleur transmission. It comes with Tektro Dorado hydraulic disc brakes.

The Kuo Boost electric bicycle is powered by a 350 watt motor and has a top speed of 32 kilometres per hour. Its lithium ion battery gives the Kuo Boost 60 kilometres of range per charge. The battery lasts up to 700 full charge cycles.

Kuo Boost has an aluminium frame and weighs 20 kilograms. It is a foldable electric bicycle and offers unparalleled portability and convenience. The bicycle has an eight-speed Shimano Derailleur gearbox to assist riders.

“The AXLHE-20 is a high speed e-bike that promises the perfect blend of performance and efficiency. On the other hand, A2B Speed and Kuo Boost are premium electric bicycles that cater to upwardly mobile youth who value adventure and fitness,” Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric said.