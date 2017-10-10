Honda opens bookings for CBR650F superbike

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has commenced bookings for an updated version of its superbike Honda CBR650F in the country.

With enhanced ridinggg dynamics, aggressive styling and a wilder induction roar, the new CBR650F takes sports touring to the next level, HMSI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Powered by a 649-cc four-cylinder engine, the bike now comes with revised brake calipers, dual bending valve type fork and bronzed engine and head covers.

"The new CBR650F offers additional value at no increase in price from its previous generation. We are confident that the enthusiast will feel the rush and get delighted with new ride and excitement," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The bike is priced at Rs 7.3 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).