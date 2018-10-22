Honda all new Amaze crosses 50,000 sales milestone in 5 months

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Honda Cars India Ltd

The company launched the all new version of Amaze in May this year.

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Monday said its compact sedan Amaze has crossed 50,000 sales milestone in just five months of its launch in the country.

The all new version of Amaze was launched in May this year. “The All New Amaze has been a hugely successful launch of 2018 and is currently contributing to 50% of total HCIL sales during April – Sept 2018,”  HCIL said in a statement.

The all new Amaze has attracted more than 20 percent first time buyers, indicating an increasing aspirational trend among the first time buyers to opt for premium sedans. The car has been well received across markets with 40 percent sales from Tier 1 cities and 30% each from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the company said.

“The overall concept of All New Amaze was to develop a one-class-above sedan for Indian family use that exceeds the expectations of customers in the compact sedan segment. The response to the car with 50,000 sales in 5 months is overwhelming.The advanced CVT technology has found very strong acceptance among customers with 30 percent of Amaze customers opting for automatic variants in petrol and diesel,” Makoto Hyoda, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said.

Build on an all new platform, the all new Amaze has been developed considering the needs and aspirations of Indian customers. India is the first country where Honda has launched the all-new Amaze, which also has the first diesel automatic transmission (CVT) variant.

