Honda Amaze Privilege Edition launched at Rs 6.48 lakh

With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, sales of other compact sedans like the Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire have taken a dip in recent months. With Maruti managing to sell over 12,000 units in its first full month of sales (June 2017), the new Dzire is back in the game once again! To offset the Dzire’s onslaught in the compact sedan segment, Honda Cars India has now introduced a feature-loaded limited-run variant of the Amaze called the Privilege Edition.

The Amaze Privilege Edition is based on the mid-trim Amaze S(O) variant and costs Rs 10,000 over the regular S(O) manual trim (not available with CVT petrol). The petrol version of the Amaze Privilege Edition is priced at Rs 6.48 lakh, while diesel version costs Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

What’s new over the stock S(O) variant

-Body decals and ‘Privilege Edition’ emblem

-Honda’s 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI, MicroSD and USB inputs. Built-in satellite navigation and WiFi reception along with live traffic updates. Also on offer is 1.5GB of built-in storage and voice commands for media, navigation and calling

-Beige leatherette seat covers with ‘Privilege Edition’ embossed and an additional centre armrest

-Equipped with rear parking sensors

As it is a limited edition model, it remains mechanically unchanged and is available with either the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol or 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission like the S(O) MT trim. In terms of safety, the S(O) variant, on which the special edition is based, comes with dual airbags in the petrol variant, while the diesel variant gets the addition of anti-lock braking system (ABS) as well.

Source: CarDekho.com