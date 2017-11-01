Honda Cars domestic sales dip 8% at 14,234 units in October

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday reported a 8.56 per cent decline in its domestic sales at 14,234 units in October.

The company had sold 15,567 units in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 640 units of small car Brio, 2,646 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 1,845 units of compact sedan Amaze and 4,366 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 3,443 units of its new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. Besides, SUV BR-V saw sales of 1,280 units. The sales for SUV CR-V stood at 14 units.

In addition, it exported a total of 385 units during the month under review.

On the sales performance, HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said: "There have been some market disruptions on account of GST and additional cess implementation in the last few months which resulted in pre-buying ahead of festive period this year."

The festive purchases also spread across two months this year where the company has witnessed a combined sales growth of over 6 per cent, he added.

"During October, we also faced some supply constraints of few components, due to which our production of some models got impacted and held us back in terms of dispatches last month. We have taken steps to strengthen the supply situation and hope it will normalise in November," Ueno said.