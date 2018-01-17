Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Honda recently celebrated 20 years of the most popular sedan –the Honda City. The Japanese Auto major has rolled out 20th Anniversary Edition of the Honda City for the Indian market

The Anniversary Edition offers an exterior uplift that increases the style quotient of the car. The new model comes with ‘20th Anniversary Edition’ insignia at the rear, chrome garnish around the front bumper and the doors and trunk end molding.

Honda is also offering free one month Honda Connect subscription that comes with a host of safety and security features. These include the Honda Impact Alert, Geofencing, car calendar and more.

The prices for the Honda City petrol CVT is Rs 13.75 lakh, and the Diesel MT is Rs 13.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 20th Anniversary Edition of Honda City is available in the top 'ZX' variant.

Honda Cars India has also launched upgraded special editions of the Amaze and WR-V. Amaze has got a ‘Pride Edition’ and the WR-V comes with the ‘Edge Edition’.

The special editions are available in a single variant. The WR-V Edge Edition is available on the ‘S’ variant and Amaze ‘Pride Edition is available on the S(O) variant.

The Honda Amaze Pride edition is priced at 6.30 lakh for petrol and 7.84 lakh for the diesel MT powertrain. Honda WR-V Edge Edition is priced at 8.01 lakh for the petrol MT whereas the diesel MT is priced at 9.04 lakh.